Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Lootera’ to re-release in theatres in March

Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2013 romantic drama Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, is set to re-release in theatres on March 7, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas announced on Wednesday.

“It’s time, everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on March 7,” they wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on O. Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf, Lootera released in theatres on July 5, 2013. Set in post-independence India, the film follows Varun (Ranveer), a conman posing as a government official to steal a valuable artifact, and Pakhi (Sonakshi), the daughter of the family he deceives. It explores themes of love, betrayal and redemption.

“An aristocrat’s daughter falls in love with a visiting archaeologist, but he holds a secret that could drive them apart,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl, the ensemble cast also featured Barun Chanda, Adil Hussain, Vikrant Massey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Arif Zakaria in pivotal roles.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Something worth watching for the 100th time,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Exactly what I was asking for.”

While Amit Trivedi scored the music for the film, Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s 2024 comedy horror Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again