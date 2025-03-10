Randeep Hooda looks fierce as antagonist Ranatunga in ‘Jaat’ character teaser

Randeep Hooda’s Ranatunga brandishes a bloody dagger in a new Jaat character teaser, dropped by production house Mythri Movie Makers on Monday alongside a first-look poster.

“Introducing the phenomenal @RandeepHooda as the menacing Ranatunga from the world of #JAAT,” wrote the makers on X.

“My name is very dear to me,” says Ranatunga in the video shared to offer a glimpse of the antagonist in Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action film set to hit theatres on April 10.

A poster dropped by the makers shows Randeep sitting shirtless on a wooden chair with a cigarette clenched between his lips and a severed head in his hand. The actor’s disheveled shoulder-length hair and robust physique add to the sinister tone of the poster.

“Evil has a new name - Ranatunga. Here's @RandeepHooda from the world of #JAAT. The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the Jaat. Grand release worldwide on April 10th,” wrote the makers on X alongside the character poster of the film.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh in key roles.

Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. The music for the film is scored by Thaman S.

Sunny is currently gearing up for Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Randeep, on the other hand, is expected to star in the upcoming American action-adventure comedy film Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave.