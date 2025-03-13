Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt on forehead during pre-birthday celebration in Mumbai

Actor Ranbir Kapoor kissed wife Alia Bhatt on the forehead as she cut a cake during her pre-birthday celebration in Mumbai on Thursday. Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

A clip, shared by a fan account, shows Ranbir singing the birthday song for Alia.

In another video, Alia looks gorgeous in a blush pink kurta and dainty earrings as she interacts with reporters gathered at the event.

One of the most widely shared clips captures Ranbir embracing Alia as she poses for photographs with the media. The 42-year-old actor looked dapper in a white kurta and stylish shades.

Alia, who turns 32 on March 15, is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha.

At the meet-and-greet on Thursday, Alia requested the media not to click photos of their daughter Raha. The Jigra actress had recently deleted all photos of Raha from Instagram, except for those in which her face is not visible.

Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 after five years of relationship. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

Ranbir and Alia shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi adventure Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022). They are set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming 2026 epic romance drama Love & War, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

Additionally, Ranbir has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline. The first instalment of this mythological epic is slated to hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part following the next Diwali.