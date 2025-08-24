boAt co-founder Aman Gupta Archana Puran Singh for the success of his brand; here’s why

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 featured boAt’s Aman Gupta, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma as guests. The entrepreneurs not only shared their business insights with host Kapil Sharma but also plenty of rib-tickling anecdotes.

Aman set the tone early with his entrepreneurial mantra, “Dhanda karne ka ek hi fanda, kabhi na hona sharminda,” before mimicking Navjot Singh Sidhu with “Thoko taali”.

Aman recalled how drastically people’s attitudes toward him changed over the years. “I had a relative who completely ignored me back when my first few ventures flopped… But as soon as I found success with my business, they turned around and said, ‘Come here my beta,’” he recounted.

In light-hearted banter, Aman credited Archana Puran Singh’s iconic laughter for BOAT’s success. “Aapki laughter ko humne R&D factory mein diya hua hai noise cancellation check karne ke liye. Humare saare headphone hit hai,” he joked. In return, Archana demanded equity for her ‘contribution’.

The humour rolled on as Kapil teased Ghazal Alagh about MamaEarth signing Shilpa Shetty as the brand ambassador, quipping whether it was to convince fathers to buy their products.

Meanwhile, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal revealed that many people still mispronounce his company’s name as “YoYo”, before adding, “I am from Odisha. The general belief in my family was that landing a decent job with a three lakh annual salary would change our lives across generations.”

“I decided that no matter the job, if I started my first hotel, I would be at the front desk, cleaning, doing whatever was needed… People will always have something to say—logon ka kaam hai kehna,” Agarwal continued.

The spotlight then turned to Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, whom Kapil grilled about luxury spending habits. “One should always stay in best survival mode while spending,” Vijay replied, adding that his ultimate stress-buster is munching on golgappas.