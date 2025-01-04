Box office report: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release off to a rocking start

More than a decade after its initial release, Ajay Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has once again captured the hearts of the audiences. The coming-of-age romantic drama returned to the big screen on Friday and opened to packed theatres nationwide.

The re-release of this cult classic is part of a growing trend in Bollywood where popular films are getting a second shot at box office glory. Following its first day back at cinemas, YJHD minted approximately Rs 1.20 crore nett, with over 65,000 tickets sold, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Originally released in 2013, the Ayan Mukerji-directed film amassed a staggering Rs 188.50 crore nett during its initial run. With the re-release, YJHD now has the opportunity to enter the Rs 200-crore club. The romantic drama had a limited re-release in 2024 when it added Rs 75 lakh nett to its lifetime total.

While YJHD enjoys its rerun, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office even in its fifth week. Released on December 5, 2024, the Sukumar-directed sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) has earned Rs 1,193.6 crore nett to date. On its 30th day, the film garnered Rs 3.85 crore nett in India.

Amidst Pushpa 2’s glorious box office run, Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is struggling at the box office. The Kalees-directed action entertainer, which hit theatres on Christmas, minted Rs 0.45 crore nett on Friday, taking its domestic total collection to Rs 36.85 crore nett in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Disney’s animated feature Mufasa: The Lion King is holding its own at the Indian box office. The Barry Jenkins-directed sequel to The Lion King (2019) fetched Rs 2.35 crore nett on Day 15, taking its earnings in India to Rs 126.90 crore nett.