regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 January 2025

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-starrer collects Rs 7.75 crore in 4 days

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the romantic drama features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles

Agnivo Niyogi Published 07.01.25, 11:51 AM
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in theatres on January 3, 2025

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in theatres on January 3, 2025 IMDb

Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD), produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has hit the purple patch yet again with its re-release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film amassed Rs 7.75 crore nett in India since its return to theatres on January 3, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The YJHD re-release opened with Rs 1.10 crore nett on Friday, followed by a significant spike over the weekend, collecting Rs 2.25 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 2.85 crore nett on Sunday. On Monday, it added Rs 1.50 crore nett more to the earnings, taking the four-day re-release collection to Rs 7.75 crore nett.

Initially re-released with 700 shows, the demand for the film prompted an additional 2,100 shows by Sunday, Sacnilk reported. Including its previous re-release earnings of Rs 0.75 crore nett in 2024, the total lifetime collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani now stands at Rs 195 crore, nearing the Rs 200-crore mark.

The story of YJHD follows Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), an adventurous young man who meets a shy, studious girl named Naina (Deepika Padukone) during a trekking expedition to Manali. Naina falls in love with Bunny on the trip, and Bunny moves to the US to chase his dream of becoming a travel photographer. When their paths cross eight years later at a friend’s wedding, Bunny and Naina re-evaluate their life choices.

The ensemble cast also included Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pritam composed the soundtrack of the film which had chartbuster songs like Balam Pichkari and Badtameez Dil.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Movie Re-release Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Box Office
