Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ re-release collects Rs 12.15 crore in 7 days

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) had a successful Week 1 at the domestic box office following its January 3 re-release, collecting Rs 12.15 crore nett in seven days, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The 2013 Ayan Mukerji-directed romantic-comedy kicked off its box office run with a collection of Rs 1.15 crore nett on its opening day. The film witnessed a solid upward trajectory over the weekend, with collections reaching Rs 2.25 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 2.85 crore nett on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

YJHD’s performed well even on weekdays, amassing around Rs 5.9 crore nett from Monday to Thursday. The film is now the second biggest Bollywood re-release, trailing only behind Tumbbad’s Rs 13.15 crore nett collection in Week 1 last year.

The stellar first-week performance of YJHD has helped the film cross a significant milestone — entering the Rs 200-crore club. During its original run, the film had earned Rs 188.60 crore nett. With the re-release earnings, it has now become the 43rd Hindi film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark. It is the 4th film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career and the 5th of Deepika Padukone’s to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office.

“Puri duniya ka gol gol chakkar lekar iss GANG ne sabka dil jeet liya!💖🥳,” Dharma Productions wrote on social media, celebrating the feat.

As per Sacnilk, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is expected to continue performing well through the Sankranthi weekend and could finish with a total collection of Rs 25 crore nett.

The story of YJHD follows Bunny, an adventurous young man who meets a shy, studious girl named Naina during a trekking expedition to Manali. While Naina falls in love with Bunny during the trip, the latter chooses to follow his dream of becoming a travel photographer and moves to the US for further studies. When their paths cross eight years later at a friend’s wedding, Bunny and Naina re-evaluate their life choices.

The ensemble cast also included Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pritam composed the soundtrack of the film featuring chartbuster songs like Balam Pichkari and Badtameez Dil.