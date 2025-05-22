Rana Daggubati faces off against Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal in ‘Rana Naidu 2’ teaser

Rana Daggubati’s eponymous character faces off against Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal in Season 2 teaser of popular Netflix series Rana Naidu, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The one-minute-21-second-long video features Rana recalling a fight with goons aboard a plane while travelling with his wife, played by Surveen Chawla. The action intensifies as he confronts Venkatesh and Arjun. Dino Morea and Kriti Kharbanda also make brief appearances in the video.

“The man. The myth. The moment you have been waiting for - Rana Naidu is coming back,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, Rana Naidu, helmed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra, is a Hindi-language action crime drama series. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama series Ray Donovan.

The story follows Rana Naidu, a “fixer of the stars”, who makes a living by solving problems for his famous clients. Despite his professional success, his personal life is in turmoil. The situation worsens when his estranged father, Naga Naidu (Venkatesh), is released from prison after 15 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Naga seeks to mend his broken relationship with Rana and his other sons while plotting revenge.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Can’t wait.” Praising Arjun Rampal’s appearance in the video, another fan commented, “Can already tell @rampal72 is gonna steal the show.”

The first season of Rana Naidu also starred Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles. It premiered on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

Rana Daggubati recently hosted Prime Video’s talk show The Rana Daggubati Show.

Surveen Chawla will be next seen in the fourth season of legal-drama series Criminal Justice alongside Pankaj Tripathi, set to stream on JioHostar from May 22.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in 2024 movie Crakk.

Venkatesh Daggubati was recently seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Rana Naidu Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 13.