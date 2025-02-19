Ram Madhvani on nine years of ‘Neerja’: ‘An incredibly special project for me’

Director Ram Madhvani reflected on the journey of Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja and the bravery of Neerja Bhanot, whose life the film was based on, to mark nine years of the film on Wednesday.

Sonam also paid tribute to Bhanot’s bravery by sharing a commemorative video on social media.

“Nine years on, Neerja remains an incredibly special project for me. I am very grateful to the Bhanot family and the full Neerja team because it tells the story of how ordinary individuals can discover extraordinary courage,” Madhavani said in a statement.

“Her life stands as a shining testament to the power of bravery and humanity, and it was an honor to share her story with the world,” the filmmaker added.

Starring Sonam Kapoor in the titular role, Neerja recounts the harrowing true story of Neerja Bhanot, the Pan Am flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save 359 passengers during the 1986 hijacking of Flight 73.

Written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, and produced by Fox Star Studios, alongside Atul Kasbekar-led Bling Unplugged, the film was both a critical and commercial success, grossing Rs 135 crore globally. Neerja bagged the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film in 2017 while Sonam received a Special Mention for her performance.

On the work front, Ram Madhavani is awaiting the release of his historical drama series The Waking of a Nation, set to premiere on March 7, 2025.