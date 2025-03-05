Ram Kapoor slams Google for displaying actor-producer Sandeep Sikand’s photo as his

Actor Ram Kapoor on Tuesday slammed Google for mistakenly displaying actor-producer Sandeep Sikand’s photo as his on the search engine.

“I’m not at all for a second saying that I know more than you do but er…That is NOT Ram Kapoor …. That’s a very sweet man from my industry named Sandeep Sikand,” Ram wrote on Instagram, apologising to Sandeep for “getting dragged into the error”.

Sandeep is known for films like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II (2003), Murder 2 (2011) and Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). Ram, on the other hand, gained fame with his portrayal of Jai Walia in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasamh Se. He is also known for playing Ram Kapoor in Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Recently, Ram made headlines with his remarkable body transformation. The 51-year-old actor returned to social media after a long hiatus and shared photos showcasing his drastic weight loss. The actor shared that he had shed 42 kgs.

Ram last appeared in JioCinema’s musical drama series Khalbali Records. He is likely to star in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Ram also has a yet-untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana and two shows for Disney+ Hotstar in the pipeline.

At the time the report was filed on Wednesday, the error persisted on Google with Sandeep’s photo still appearing in search results for Ram Kapoor.