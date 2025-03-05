MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Ram Kapoor slams Google for displaying actor-producer Sandeep Sikand’s photo as his

The 51-year-old actor recently made headlines with his remarkable body transformation

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.03.25, 11:17 AM
Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor Instagram

Actor Ram Kapoor on Tuesday slammed Google for mistakenly displaying actor-producer Sandeep Sikand’s photo as his on the search engine.

“I’m not at all for a second saying that I know more than you do but er…That is NOT Ram Kapoor …. That’s a very sweet man from my industry named Sandeep Sikand,” Ram wrote on Instagram, apologising to Sandeep for “getting dragged into the error”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep is known for films like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II (2003), Murder 2 (2011) and Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). Ram, on the other hand, gained fame with his portrayal of Jai Walia in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasamh Se. He is also known for playing Ram Kapoor in Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Recently, Ram made headlines with his remarkable body transformation. The 51-year-old actor returned to social media after a long hiatus and shared photos showcasing his drastic weight loss. The actor shared that he had shed 42 kgs.

Ram last appeared in JioCinema’s musical drama series Khalbali Records. He is likely to star in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Ram also has a yet-untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana and two shows for Disney+ Hotstar in the pipeline.

At the time the report was filed on Wednesday, the error persisted on Google with Sandeep’s photo still appearing in search results for Ram Kapoor.

RELATED TOPICS

Ram Kapoor Google Sandeep Sikand
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump calls out India more than once in speech, says reciprocal tariffs kick in April 2

‘We have been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on Earth, and we will not let that happen any longer,’ President says in longest speech to US Congress since 1964
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Quote left Quote right

They’ve chosen to launch a trade war that will first & foremost harm American families

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT