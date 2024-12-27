Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya to re-release in theatres in January

Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 crime drama Satya, starring Manoj Bajpayee and J.D. Chakravarthy, is set to re-release in theatres on January 17, 2025, the filmmaker announced on Thursday.

Sharing a poster of the film on X, Varma wrote, “SATYA coming back into theatres on a re release with ALL GUNS BLARING on JAN 17 th 2025 ..The UNDERWORLD is coming into the UPPERWORLD @BajpayeeManoj @UrmilaMatondkar @anuragkashyap72 #SaurabhShukla #MakrandDeshpande and #JDChekri.”

Satya, the first instalment of Varma’s Gangster trilogy about organised crime in India, also stars Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal. Written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, the film follows Satya (Chakravarthy), an immigrant who arrives in Mumbai seeking employment. After Satya befriends Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj), he becomes embroiled in the city’s underworld.

Released on July 3, 1998, Satya went on to win a National Film Award. It inspired several sequels like Company (2002) and D (2005) and a direct sequel, Satya 2 (2013).

Bajpayee last appeared in Apoorv Singh Karki’s action thriller Bhaiyya Ji, alongside Vipin Sharma and Jatin Goswami. Additionally, he is set to reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari in the third season of Raj & DK’s spy thriller series The Family Man. Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming psychological thriller, Saaree, is set to be released on January 30, 2025.