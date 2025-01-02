Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan plays a larger-than-life hero in Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut

The trailer for Shankar Shanmugham-directed political thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was launched by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli at an event in Hyderabad on Thursday. Game Changer is slated to release in theatres globally on January 10.

“You are in for the biggest game that you have ever seen! Presenting the #GameChangerTraile,” wrote the makers while sharing the video on social media.

The two-minute-40-second-long trailer shows Ram Charan’s IAS Officer Ram Nandan rising up the ranks to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He plays a larger-than-life hero who locks horns with crooks. Kiara, on the other hand, plays his love interest, Jabilamma.

Written by Karthik Subbaraj, Game Changer marks Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, it features Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in key roles. Thaman S has composed the music for the film.

Game Changer is Shankar’s second film in months to hit cinemas. His previous directorial, Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, bombed at the box office. Ram Charan last appeared in S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR. Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha (2023) alongside Kartik Aaryan.