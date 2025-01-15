Ram Charan-starrer ‘Game Changer’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office on Tuesday with a slight recovery in its daily collections following a steady drop over the weekend and on Monday, according to latest trade reports.

On its opening day, the Shanker directorial raked in Rs 51 crore nett. Its daily collection plummeted to Rs 21.6 crore nett on Day 2, and declined further to Rs 15.9 crore nett on Day 3, followed by Rs 7.65 crore nett on Day 4, reported industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

However, the film managed to bounce back on Day 5, owing to the holiday due to Makar Sankranti, collecting Rs 10 crore nett. With this, the movie’s total domestic earnings reached Rs 106.79 crore nett on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk.

The Telugu version of Game Changer collected Rs 71.45 crore nett while the Hindi version amassed Rs 28.04 crore nett. The Tamil version contributed Rs 6.47 crore nett to the earnings, reported Sacnilk.

Game Changer revolves around an IAS officer’s quest to expose corrupt politicians, including a chief minister, who crushed his father’s vision of a corruption-free India. Apart from Ram Charan, the film features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Brahmanandam, Nassar and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Sonu Sood’s directorial debut Fateh, which released alongside Game Changer on January 10, has earned Rs 9.30 crore nett in India in five days, Sacnilk reported. Starring Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the film opened with a Day 1 collection of Rs 2.4 crore nett, followed by Rs 4.35 crore nett over the weekend. On Monday, the actioner minted Rs 0.95 crore nett, followed by Rs 1.60 crore nett on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continued its phenomenal box office run on Day 41. Despite facing competition from new releases, the Sukumar-directed blockbuster collected Rs 1.5 crore nett across all languages on Tuesday. The action entertainer has minted an impressive Rs 1,223 crore nett so far in India.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King also continued to perform strongly at the box office, 25 days after its release in India. The animated film has earned Rs 132 crore nett so far and is set to surpass Deadpool & Wolverine as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2024 in India. The Ryan Gosling-Hugh Jackman-starrer had earned Rs 136 crore nett in India.