Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ to hit theatres next year, first-look teaser out

Actor Ram Charan exudes raw athleticism in a rugged avatar in the first-look teaser of Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming thriller, Peddi, set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.

Dropped by Vriddhi Cinemas on Sunday, the one-minute-four-second-long teaser shows Ram Charan’s character striding into a cricket ground, a cigarette clenched between his teeth and a bat slung over his shoulder. The RRR actor sports a bushy beard, dishevelled hair and a septum ring in the video, set to a pulsating rhythm.

As Charan’s character charges across the terrain, a large crowd erupts into cheers. The actor leaps through the terrain, heading towards a cricket field. With a fierce swing, Charan hits the ball out of the park, signalling the start of something extraordinary.

Earlier a first-look poster was dropped by the makers on Charan’s 40th birthday on March 27. “Happy Birthday my Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir… In one word you are Gold Sir. Tqq for everything Sir,” filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Peddi will premiere on Charan’s birthday next year.

Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The background score of the film is composed by A. R. Rahman. R. Ratnavelu has handled the film’s cinematography, while Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

Ram Charan was recently seen in S. Shankar's film Game Changer. Also starring Kiara Advani, Game Changer follows the story of district collector Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) from Visakhapatnam, who is determined to eradicate corruption. Kiara Advani plays Deepika, who is Ram Charan’s romantic interest in the film.

According to media reports, Game Changer earned approximately Rs 178 crore nett in India during its theatrical run. The film is currently available to watch on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam and on ZEE5 in Hindi.