Rakul Preet Singh drops never-before-seen photos with Jackky Bhagnani on first wedding anniversary

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished her husband Jackky Bhagnani on their first wedding anniversary on Friday by sharing a montage video of their never-before-seen pictures.

Rakul Preet and Jackky, who made their relationship public in 2021, tied the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024.

“One year, countless memories and a lifetime to go,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The video beautifully captures the couple’s journey together. It highlights intimate, candid moments, including romantic dinners, from their vacations, and adventures like trekking and scuba diving. The footage also takes us back to the moment when Jakky tied the knot with Rakul. An unseen moment of Jakky proposing to Rakul is also included in the video.

“Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun,” Rakul wrote.

Fans flooded the comments section with their best wishes for the couple on their special day. “Happppy anniversary cutest couple,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Happy anniversary @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani wishing you both a lifetime of happiness. Have a fantastic day.”

Bhumi Pednekar and Kanika Kapoor were among the celebrities who extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh’s movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi hit theatres today. The Mudassar Aziz’s directorial also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Jaccky Bhagnani served as a co-producer to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will next be seen in Abir Sengupta-helmed Anandwaa.