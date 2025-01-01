Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions ventures into OTT with Sony LIV’s Bada Naam Karenge

Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions, known for creating emotionally resonant stories rooted in family values, is venturing into the digital space with the upcoming series Bada Naam Karenge. Set to debut on Sony LIV in February, the show is touted as a celebration of love, family, and tradition, the streamer said in a statement.

Directed by Palash Vasvani, Bada Naam Karenge explores the blossoming relationship between Rishabh and Surbhi, who find themselves in an arranged marriage that unexpectedly evolves into a deeper connection as echoes from their past resurface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The on-and-a-half-minute long teaser, released Wednesday by the streamer, hints at Rishabh and Surbhi coming to terms with their growing love amidst playful misadventures, all while deciding whether to follow their hearts or uphold the traditions that have shaped their lives.

“Rediscover love, that takes you back to your roots ❤️ This new year, Rajshri Productions and Sony LIV bring to you, a heartwarming tale of love & family. Bada Naam Karenge, streaming this February, on Sony LIV,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Sooraj R. Barjatya shared his excitement about making his OTT debut “This series holds a special place in my heart. With Bada Naam Karenge, we delve into the beauty of relationships, the depth of love, and the strength of family values. It’s about finding balance amidst life’s changing dynamics, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this heartfelt story with the audience. I hope viewers will resonate with the love and dedication we've put into this series,” the filmmaker said.

Bada Naam Karenge features Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang and Anjana Sukhani in key roles.