Rajshri Deshpande named jury member for Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2025

Following the success of its inaugural edition, the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) is expanding its IFFLA Industry Days programme. The two-day event will take place on May 8-9 at Landmark Theatres Sunset in Los Angeles.

A highlight of this year’s IFFLA Industry Days is the official launch of IFFLA Connect, a new initiative presented in collaboration with Cinévesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative will showcase specially curated South Asian film projects from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh under the banner CinéV-IFFLA. It will also showcase a hand-picked slate of North American projects curated by IFFLA.

“Following the tremendous success of last year’s inaugural Industry Day, the expanded Industry Days offers a vital, curated space for visionary creatives from South Asia and its diasporas to connect, engage with prominent industry leaders, forge and nurture meaningful relationships, and explore an eclectic slate of projects with universal appeal,” said Christina Marouda, Executive Director of IFFLA.

The inaugural lineup of IFFLA Connect features both emerging voices and acclaimed filmmakers, including producer Vikramaditya Motwane alongside celebrated actress Radhika Apte, who makes her directorial debut with the film Koyta, director Nuhash Humayun’s Moving Bangladesh, Ravi Kapoor’s Patel, and Deepak Rauniyar’s Taste of My Dreams.

“We’re delighted to introduce IFFLA Connect as part of this year’s Industry Days,” said festival producer Noopur Sinha. “This initiative is about getting these 10 powerful, South Asian-led projects the access and backing they need from Hollywood industry partners to bring vital and diverse stories to the mainstream.”

The feature film jury includes acclaimed actor Rajshri Deshpande, author Priyanka Mattoo, and film critic Carla Renata, while the short film jury comprises director Maureen Bharoocha, actor-writer Kausar Mohammed, and Sundance programmer Sudeep Sharma.

The 2025 edition of IFFLA will be held from May 6-10.