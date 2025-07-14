Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ witnesses growth in earnings over the weekend

After a lukewarm opening at the Indian box office on Friday, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik witnessed a modest growth in collections over the weekend. Directed by Pulkit, the action thriller has crossed the Rs 10-crore mark domestically, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, Maalik collected Rs 3.75 crore nett on its opening day, followed by Rs 5.25 crore nett on Saturday and an additional Rs 5.25 crore nett on Sunday.

The Hindi occupancy rate for Maalik stood at 20.77 per cent on Sunday, with evening shows witnessing the highest turnout at 29.79 per cent. Morning shows saw sparse footfall with just 8.05 per cent occupancy, while afternoon and night shows registered modest numbers at 22.43 per cent and 22.81 per cent, respectively.

Apart from Rao, Maalik features an ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, Swanand Kirkire and Anshumaan Pushkar. The film is jointly produced by Tips Industries Limited and Northern Lights Films.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino continues its steady run at the box office. The romance musical, which released on July 4, collected Rs 26.85 crore nett in its first week. In its second weekend, the film added Rs 11.75 crore to its tally, taking its total collection to Rs 38.55 crore nett.

Metro... In Dino features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed a growth in earnings after slowing down in the third week. On Day 24, the R.S. Prasanna-directed comedy drama earned Rs 3 crore nett, taking the total India collection to Rs 160.75 crore nett.