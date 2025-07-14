MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 14 July 2025

Bhuvan Bam, Partibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf play freedom fighters in new Prime Video series ‘The Revolutionaries’

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the upcoming historical drama also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Paoli Dam and Jason Shah in pivotal roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.07.25, 12:55 PM
Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf in 'The Revolutionaries' Instagram/ @primevideo

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada play young freedom fighters in Prime Video’s upcoming historical drama The Revolutionaries, a teaser for which was dropped by the streamer Monday.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the upcoming series is set against the backdrop of India’s independence struggle. It is adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal’s widely acclaimed book, Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The series revolves around the brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. The series is a stirring tribute to their extraordinary lives, sacrifices, and their unwavering, undying love for their country,” reads the synopsis shared by Prime Video.

Currently in production, The Revolutionaries is being mounted on a grand scale, with filming across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi and Dehradun.

The teaser features Bhuvan and Rohit as young rebels preparing for an armed insurgency mission in their hideout. Meanwhile, Pratibha and Gurfateh’s characters fight their own battles.

The teaser also features actress Paoli Dam and Jason Shah in pivotal roles. Backed by Emmay Entertainment, The Revolutionaries is set to premiere in 2026.

On the work front, Bhuvan Bam was last seen in the JioHotstar series Taaza Khabar Season 2. Rohit Saraf won hearts with his performance in Netflix’s Mismatched Season 3.

Pratibha Ranta was last seen in Kiran Rao’s second directorial Laapaata Ladies.

RELATED TOPICS

The Revolutionaries Prime Video Bhuvan Bam Rohit Saraf Pratibha Ranta Gurfateh Pirzada
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How Mamata Banerjee’s not-so-secret but most potent political weapon works

From campaign themes, vetting candidates to doing the ‘dirty work’, I-PAC works closely with Bengal’s ruling party. In private, even a section of the BJP admits that they are good
Quote left Quote right

There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT