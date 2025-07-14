Bhuvan Bam, Partibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf play freedom fighters in new Prime Video series ‘The Revolutionaries’

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada play young freedom fighters in Prime Video’s upcoming historical drama The Revolutionaries, a teaser for which was dropped by the streamer Monday.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the upcoming series is set against the backdrop of India’s independence struggle. It is adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal’s widely acclaimed book, Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.

“The series revolves around the brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. The series is a stirring tribute to their extraordinary lives, sacrifices, and their unwavering, undying love for their country,” reads the synopsis shared by Prime Video.

Currently in production, The Revolutionaries is being mounted on a grand scale, with filming across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi and Dehradun.

The teaser features Bhuvan and Rohit as young rebels preparing for an armed insurgency mission in their hideout. Meanwhile, Pratibha and Gurfateh’s characters fight their own battles.

The teaser also features actress Paoli Dam and Jason Shah in pivotal roles. Backed by Emmay Entertainment, The Revolutionaries is set to premiere in 2026.

On the work front, Bhuvan Bam was last seen in the JioHotstar series Taaza Khabar Season 2. Rohit Saraf won hearts with his performance in Netflix’s Mismatched Season 3.

Pratibha Ranta was last seen in Kiran Rao’s second directorial Laapaata Ladies.