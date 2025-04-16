Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s chemistry is palpable in new ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ song ‘Koi Naa’

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s on-screen chemistry takes centre stage in new Bhool Chuk Maaf song Koi Naa, dropped by Sony Music India on Wednesday.

The two-minute-51-second-long video opens with Rajkummar gazing at Wamiqa as she dances gracefully in a white anarkali. The following sequences show them sailing down a river, indulging in photo sessions, celebrating festivals, strolling along a beach and enjoying late-night conversations.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Gifty, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Koi Naa is sung by Harnoor and Shreya Ghoshal.

“Bringing this track to life has been such an exciting ride. From the very first note, Koi Naa pulls you into the whimsical world of Bhool Chuk Maaf. It's got the energy of love, and a beat that makes you move. Can’t wait for everyone to vibe with it,” said Shreya.

Expressing his excitement about collaborating with Shreya, Harnoor said, “Koi Naa captures the most raw and vulnerable state of two individuals who are in love...It also gave me a chance to collaborate with one of India’s most talented singers, Shreya Ghoshal.”

Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Described as a romantic comedy, the upcoming film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, is written and directed by Karan Sharma.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to hittheatres on May 9.