Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ release pushed to May

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming comedy drama film Bhool Chuk Maaf, initially slated to release on April 10, will now hit theatres on May 9, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“Baar baar wahi din, wahi haldi, wahi bhasad! Kab aur kaise hogi Ranjan aur Titli ki shaadi? Pata chalega 9th May ko,” production house Maddock Films wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Described as a romantic comedy, the upcoming film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, is written and directed by Karan Sharma.

Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli. Excited to get married to his presumed girlfriend Titli on 30th of a month, he wakes up each day to the same haldi ceremony, utterly confused as to why his wedding day never comes.

Praising the poster in the comments section, actor Gajraj Rao wrote, “Lovely poster.”

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Wow, looks amazing..can’t wait to watch it,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Super hit movie.”

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Wamiqa Gabbi's most recent release was Kalees’s Baby John.

Rajkummar also has Pulkit’s upcoming directorial Malik in the pipeline. The action-thriller is set to hit theatres on June 20.