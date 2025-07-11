‘Dhadak 2’ trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri fight for their love and life

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Neelesh falls in love with Triptii Dimri’s Vidhi but faces the hurdle of caste discrimination in the trailer of Dhadak 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak.

Dropped by Dharma Productions on Friday, the three-minute-3-second-long trailer revolves around Neelesh, a Dalit student who gets admission into a college on quota. From the very first day he is subjected to ridicule and bullying on campus for his caste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neelesh strikes up a friendship with Vidhi, an upper-caste girl, and their bond deepens into a romantic relationship. But custodians of the society are not ready to accept a Dalit man in love with an upper-caste girl. What follows is violent pushback from Vidhi’s family while Neelesh fights for his love and life.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 1. The storyline is based on Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil drama film Pariyerum Perumal, starring Kathir and Anandhi.

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kr Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa and Somen Mishra, Dhadak 2 also stars Saad Bilgrami in a key role.

The movie was initially slated to hit screens on November 22 last year.

The original Dhadak film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions with Zee Studios as a sponsor producer, was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi film Sairat.

On the work front, Triptii last starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Siddhant, on the other hand, was last seen in Yudhra (2024).