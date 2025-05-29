Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ earns over Rs 40 crore in India

Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has crossed the Rs 40-crore mark at the Indian box office in less than a week, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the domestic earnings of Bhool Chuk Maaf stand at Rs 40.75 crore nett.

The time-loop comedy opened in theatres on Friday with Rs 7 crore nett collection. It went on to add Rs 9.5 crore nett to its collection on Saturday, followed by Rs 11.5 crore nett on Sunday.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the film earned Rs 4.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 4.75 crore nett on Tuesday and Rs 3.5 crore nett on Wednesday, taking the total India collection to Rs 40.75 crore nett.

The film witnessed an occupancy rate of 11.16 per cent on Wednesday, with morning shows averaging at 5.7 per cent, while night shows peaking at 14.27 per cent.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a man who finds himself reliving the day before his wedding after being caught in a time loop. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pawah in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning earned Rs 2.15 crore nett on Wednesday, taking its 12-day collection in India to Rs 79.50 crore nett. The spy thriller has earned USD 222.3 million worldwide so far, with USD 86.2 million at the American box office and USD 136.1 million from international markets.

On the other hand, Final Destination: Bloodlines earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on Wednesday, taking the total India collection to Rs 47.54 crore nett. The film has raked in USD 189.5 million globally so far.