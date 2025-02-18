‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser: Rajkummar Rao gets trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding

Rajkummmar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli in the first-look teaser of the upcoming comedy drama film Bhool Chuk Maaf, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

In the one-minute-22-second-long video, Rajkummar’s character, who is excited to get married to his presumed girlfriend Titli on 30th of a month, wakes up to find himself participating in haldi rituals for several days in a row. Utterly confused, he wonders why his wedding day is not arriving. The song Chor Bazaari from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2009 film Love Aaj Kal makes for a fun background score to the teaser.

“Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho! 😅🙏 Dinesh Vijan presents #BhoolChukMaaf starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi directed & written by Karan Sharma,” production house Maddock Films wrote on X.

Described as a romantic comedy, the upcoming film is written and directed by Karan Sharma.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Wamiqa Gabbi's most recent release was Kalees’s Baby John. Rajkummar also has Pulkit’s upcoming directorial Malik in the pipeline. The action-thriller is set to hit theatres on June 20.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Bhool Chuk Maaf is slated to hit theatres on April 10.