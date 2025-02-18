MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 February 2025

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser: Rajkummar Rao gets trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding

Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, the Karan Sharma directorial is set to release in theatres on April 10

Sagorika Roy Published 18.02.25, 02:20 PM
Rajkummar Rao in ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’

Rajkummar Rao in ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ YouTube

Rajkummmar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli in the first-look teaser of the upcoming comedy drama film Bhool Chuk Maaf, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

In the one-minute-22-second-long video, Rajkummar’s character, who is excited to get married to his presumed girlfriend Titli on 30th of a month, wakes up to find himself participating in haldi rituals for several days in a row. Utterly confused, he wonders why his wedding day is not arriving. The song Chor Bazaari from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2009 film Love Aaj Kal makes for a fun background score to the teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho! 😅🙏 Dinesh Vijan presents #BhoolChukMaaf starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi directed & written by Karan Sharma,” production house Maddock Films wrote on X.

Described as a romantic comedy, the upcoming film is written and directed by Karan Sharma.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Wamiqa Gabbi's most recent release was Kalees’s Baby John. Rajkummar also has Pulkit’s upcoming directorial Malik in the pipeline. The action-thriller is set to hit theatres on June 20.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Bhool Chuk Maaf is slated to hit theatres on April 10.

RELATED TOPICS

Rajkummar Rao Bhool Chuk Maaf Wamiqa Gabbi Love Aaj Kal Saif Ali Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul criticises PM, HM for CEC’s appointment, calls it ‘midnight decision’ ahead of SC hearing

Most fundamental aspect of independent EC is process of choosing chief election commissioner, LoP reminds in dissent note less than 48 hours befor apex court hears it
Quote left Quote right

Nothing can be more ironical than FM saying that our economy is delivering Good Returns!

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT