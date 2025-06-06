Rajummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ out on OTT 15 days after theatrical release

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer comedy drama Bhool Chuk Maaf has dropped on streaming platform Prime Video only 15 days after its theatrical release.

“#BhoolChukMaafOnPrime, bhoolna mat dekhna! Watch Now,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

In early May, the theatrical release of the film was cancelled by makers amid security concerns over India-Pakistan tension.

Shortly after the announcement, PVR INOX had moved court, challenging the producers’ decision to release the film on OTT instead of theatres.

The film finally released in theatres on May 23, days after the Bombay High Court stayed its OTT release.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is written and directed by Karan Sharma.

The film has so far earned Rs 62.82 crore nett in India, according to production banner Maddock Films.

Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli. Excited to get married to his Titli on 30th of a month, he wakes up each day to the same haldi ceremony, utterly confused as to why his wedding day never comes. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Pulkit’s upcoming directorial Malik. The film is scheduled to hit screens on July 11.