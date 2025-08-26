Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ stays ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ despite dip in daily earnings

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stayed ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 domestically despite a dip in daily earnings at the end of its 12th day in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, Coolie had earned Rs 261.70 crore nett in India. War 2, on the other hand, had earned Rs 225.03 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

On Monday, Coolie had earned Rs 3.25 crore nett in India, while War 2 had earned Rs 2.15 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Released on August 14, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

On Day 4, Coolie made history as the highest grossing Tamil film worldwide with a collection of over Rs 404 crore gross.

War 2, released on the same day as Coolie, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel. The YRF-backed actioner also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has earned Rs 233.10 crore nett in India in 32 days. Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.

Mahavatar Narsimha was released theatrically on July 25. According to the makers, it has become the first Indian animated film to earn over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.