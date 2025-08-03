Have the same energy and expectations as my fans: Rajinikanth on ‘Coolie’

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday said he shares the same energy and expectations as his fans for his upcoming film 'Coolie'.

At the star-studded trailer and audio launch held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, the actor was greeted with thunderous chants of "Thalaiva, Thalaiva" (meaning ‘leader’ or ‘boss’) as he arrived.

Dressed in a black kurta, a beaming Rajinikanth waved enthusiastically to cheering fans from his car.

"I have the same energy and expectations as my fans. God is with us," he told reporters while leaving his Poes Garden residence for the event.

Actors Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra, along with other members of the cast and crew, were also present at the launch.

Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former gold smuggler out for revenge.

The three-minute trailer showcases Rajinikanth’s signature swagger, including a stylish entry and adrenaline-fuelled action sequences, set to an electrifying score by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sun Pictures released the official trailer, offering a glimpse into Deva’s plan to reunite his old gang.

'Coolie' is slated for release on August 14.

Certified ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification, 'Coolie' has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes.

This marks Rajinikanth’s first ‘A’-rated film in 36 years, according to reports.

Songs from the film—“Monica,” “Chikitu,” and “Powerhouse”—have already been released.





