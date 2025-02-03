Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t have ‘faith’ in food, eats whatever is required: Rajeev Shukla

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t prioritise food and only eats what is required for a healthy lifestyle, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla revealed in a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps.

“Shah Rukh Khan has a different theory when it comes to food. He says, ‘Nobody has died so far by not eating food. People die by eating.’ Food is not his priority. He believes in eating whatever is required. He doesn’t have any faith in food,” Rajeev said on the latest episode of BeerBicep’s podcast.

The Jawan star had previously opened up about his eating habits, which are mostly linked to the loss of his parents when he was young.

“My mom used to feed me till I was 25, till she passed away. She used to make me dal, chawal, papad and onions. Once they passed away, I lost interest in food,” the 59-year-old actor told chef Shipra Khanna during an interview on her YouTube Channel in July 2020.

“I’m so used to eating food my parents used to cook…I’m not saying the other food is not good. I think it’s very tasty. I believe ‘khana kabhi kharaab nahi hota’. I never took onto any kind of food…You can give me anything, and I’ll be happy,” he added.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in King, directed by his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist in the upcoming film, which reportedly also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.