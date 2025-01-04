Bigg Boss 18: Rajat’s mother confronts Karan; Shrutika reunites with her husband and son

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 brought a mix of emotional reunions and heated confrontations as family members of the contestants entered the house, leading to unforgettable moments.

Among the family members who appeared on the show on Friday was Rajat Dalal’s mother. Known for his calm demeanour, Rajat was visibly emotional upon seeing his mother after weeks of separation. However, the reunion quickly took a serious turn when she confronted Karan Veer Mehra over his repeated mentions of Rajat's controversial past during heated arguments in the house. She made it clear that such comments were uncalled for.

Karan humbly accepted his mistakes and apologised. Folding his hands in respect, he acknowledged that he had been harsh at times. He also advised Rajat’s mother to be stricter with her son, revealing how he realised his own mistakes once his mother distanced herself from him. The confrontation concluded on a mature note, with Rajat's mother acknowledging the competitive nature of the game.

In a contrasting moment of pure emotion, Shrutika Arjun reunited with her husband, Arjun, and their young son, Arav. Shrutika has often shared her longing for her family on the show, making the reunion one of the most anticipated moments of the season.

As soon as her husband entered the Bigg Boss house, Shrutika rushed to hug him. The couple broke down in each other’s arms. The emotional intensity peaked when Shrutika finally met her son. The mother-son duo shared a heartwarming hug, with Shrutika visibly overwhelmed by the moment. Housemates watched on with teary eyes, witnessing the tender interaction as Shrutika cherished her time with her family.