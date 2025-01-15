‘Bigg Boss 18’: Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra face media grilling

The grilling of Bigg Boss 18 housemates by representatives of the media continued on Tuesday’s episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. While Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar came under fire on Monday, the volley of questions from the journalists targeted Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra on Tuesday.

Journalists questioned Rajat Dalal’s aggressive behaviour before joining the show, asking whether his victory would set the right example for society. Rajat candidly admitted to facing multiple allegations, acknowledging that while some were true, others were not. He expressed regret for the negative impact of his past actions on his family. He promised he would make amends in the future.

The media also questioned Rajat’s reliance on his ‘number game’ outside the house and apparent lack of genuine connections in the house. In response, Rajat maintained that he had built bonds with housemates he respected and dismissed claims of overconfidence stemming from his external support.

Karan Veer was put on the spot regarding his frequent mentions of Vivian Dsena. A media representative accused him of using Vivian’s name to shift blame and survive in the game. Karan denied those allegations. Amid this, a lighthearted moment arose when a journalist revealed that Chum’s family likes Karan, earning cheers from the housemates.

Avinash Mishra, who was labeled a “womaniser” on the show, faced questions about the controversial tag. Defending himself, Avinash pointed out that all the women in the house, who had lived with him 24/7, could vouch for his character. Karan Veer jumped to his defense, stating that none of the housemates believed Avinash deserved such a label. The rest of the contestants nodded in agreement, putting the matter to rest.

A promo of the next episode shows filmmaker and production designer Omung Kumar Bhandula in the house, bringing gifts for the contestants. Omung takes each contestant to their favourite spot in the house and presents letters from their loved ones.

As the race to the finale heats up, all contestants are currently nominated for mid-week elimination. Voting lines were open until 5pm on January 14, 2025. One housemate will be eliminated in the next episode, ahead of Sunday’s grand finale.