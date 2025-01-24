It’s a wrap for Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' Season 3, premiere date not out yet

Shooting for Season 3 of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Prime Video series The Family Man is complete, makers Raj & DK announced on Thursday, sharing pictures from the last day of shoot.

The photos capture the cast and crew celebrating the final day of shooting, cutting a cake, and posing for the camera.

“It's a wrap on Season 3 of The Family Man! Thank you to the wonderful crew and cast for going through with the toughest shoot yet! ❤️#TFM #TheFamilyMan3,” Raj & DK wrote on X.

Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as undercover spy Srikant in The Family Man Season 3, where he will try and thwart a significant national security threat. As he grapples with these challenges, he also works on his strained relationship with his wife, Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the spy-thriller series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil and Sunny Hinduja in key roles.

While The Family Man: Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019, the second season featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the third season.