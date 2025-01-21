Tollywood couple Raj Chakrabarty, Subhashree Ganguly attend Coldplay’s Mumbai concert

Tollywood stars Raj Chakrabarty and Subhashree Ganguly attended British rock band Coldplay’s January 18 concert in Mumbai, show photos and videos shared by the couple on Instagram.

“Coldplay concert in Mumbai. What an experience,” wrote Raj on Monday, sharing a photo with wife Subhashree on the social media platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old director also shared a video of them vibing to Coldplay’s 2014 chartbuster A Sky Full of Stars.

Subhashree also took to Instagram to share videos of her dancing to the band’s iconic hits, such as Paradise, Viva La Vida and Yellow.

Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts mark their return to India nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in the city. The band performed at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19. Their final show in Mumbai is scheduled to take place today.

Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin gave shoutouts to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan during the Mumbai concerts, attended by numerous celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Kusha Kapila and Patralekhaa.

Coldplay’s Mumbai shows were filled with several unforgettable moments - from Martin asking the meaning of “Jai Shri Ram” to him singing 2024’s We Pray with Jasleen Royal.

The band will next head to Ahmedabad, where it will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show”, the January 26 concert will be streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar.

The shows are part of Coldplay’s The Music of the Spheres World Tour, their eighth concert tour, which seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

Subhashree and Raj tied the knot on May 11, 2018, after two years of dating. They welcomed their first child, son Yuvaan, on September 12, 2020. Their daughter, Yaalini, was born on November 30, 2023.

Subhashree last appeared in Raj Chakrabarty’s film Shontaan, co-starring Mithun Chakraborty, Ritwick Chakraborty and Anashua Majumdar. Meanwhile, Raj recently wrapped up shooting for his first Hindi web series.