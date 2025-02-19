Raj and DK dismiss rumours about cancellation of ‘Rakt Bramhand’, ‘The Family Man’ S3

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Wednesday rubbished rumours about the cancellation of their upcoming OTT shows — Rakt Bramhand (Netflix), Gulkanda Tales (Prime Video), and The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video) — in a statement on social media.

“Every now and then something happens to shake things up. someone will steal, someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to…The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That’s been the promise. We just thought we needed to take a moment to reiterate this. Next up: Rakt Bramhand on Netflix; and Gulkanda Tales and The Family Man 3 on Prime,” the filmmaker duo wrote on Instagram alongside behind-the-scenes pictures from their upcoming projects.

“While we are in the midst of production on our most ambitious show yet…and fresh from completing Season 3 of The Family Man… and a few more films and shows in development…we took a quick moment to contemplate, and realized we are exactly where we want to be,” they added.

Although Raj and DK did not specify the context, the statement was issued a day after reports went viral on social media claiming that Prime Video had cancelled Gulkanda Tales due to rising production cost and sensitive content.

Created and produced by Raj and DK, Gulkanda Tales is a period sex comedy starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Kemmu. Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom marks Raj and DK’s first-ever action-fantasy series. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the upcoming series promises a gripping and edgy narrative set in a fantastical kingdom, complete with intense action and spectacular visuals.

The Family Man Season 3 will see Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as undercover spy Srikant. In the upcoming instalment, Srikant will try to thwart a national security threat. As he grapples with the challenge, he also works on his strained relationship with his wife, Suchitra, played by Priyamani. The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year.

Raj and DK’s last production venture was the Prime Video spy action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.