Rahul Dev thanks well-wishers following demise of his brother, Mukul Dev

Mukul, known for his roles in projects such as 'Son of Sardaar', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Jai Ho', passed away on May 24 at the age of 54

PTI Published 26.05.25, 11:47 AM
Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev Instagram

Actor Rahul Dev says he is "grateful" as he thanked all the well-wishers following the demise of his brother, Mukul Dev.

Mukul, known for his roles in projects such as “Son of Sardaar”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana” and “Jai Ho”, passed away on May 24. The actor was 54.

Rahul shared a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday featuring Mukul's picture. "Sincere thanks to all, for the love and kind wishes showered on Mukul... Grateful," he wrote in the caption.

Many celebrities, including Sushmita Sen, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and Hansal Mehta, remembered the actor by sharing posts on social media after the news of his death surfaced.

Mukul's last rites were held at Dayanand Mukti Dham crematorium in Nizamuddin West in Delhi on Saturday.

He was also known for co-writing filmmaker Hansal's critically-acclaimed 2017 movie "Omerta", starring Rajkummar Rao.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

