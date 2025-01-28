Kriti Sanon joins Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raanjhanaa’ spin-off ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Actress Kriti Sanon is set to star alongside Dhanush in the upcoming romantic musical film Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to 2013 Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa, the filmmaker announced on Monday alongside a teaser introducing Kriti’s character Mukti.

The teaser begins with Kriti carrying an oil container and walking past a riotous mob. Pouring the oil on her head, she says, “Tumhe mohabbat hain mujhse mein janti hoon magar ishq mujhko bhi ho yeh zaruri toh nahi. Tum apne vayeshiyat pe uthalo shahar sar pe, mein bhi dard mein karhaun yeh zaruri toh nahi...”

The video concludes with Kriti striking an intense stare with a cigarette clenched between her lips, as she flicks a lighter.

Quoting a line from Poet-novelist Amrita Pritam, Aanand L. Rai wrote alongside the teaser, “Zindagi tumhare usi gunn ka intehaam leti hain, jo tumhare bhitar mawjud hain. Mere andar ishq thaa. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. In cinemas 28.11.2025.”

On Monday, the makers unveiled the first-look teaser of Dhanush’s character Shankar.

The first-look teaser features Dhanush in a dishevelled look, with a heavy beard and hair. The video concludes with Dhanush setting fire to a wall that reads “from the world of Raanjhanaa”.

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raanjhanaa narrates the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart.

Dhanush, who was last seen in his 50th film Raayan (2024) as an actor and director, is currently gearing up for his fourth directorial venture Idly Kadai. Starring Nithya Menon and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, the film will be released on April 10.