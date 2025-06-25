‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ trailer: R. Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh navigate love and misunderstandings

R. Madhavan calls off his wedding with Fatima Sana Shaikh after misunderstandings embitter the two in the trailer of upcoming romance drama Aap Jaisa Koi, set to hit Netflix on July 11.

Dropped by the streamer on Wednesday, the two-minute-26-second-long teaser introduces Madhavan as a 42-year-old Sanskrit teacher, Shrirenu Tripathi. His mother arranges a meeting with Shaikh’s character, 32-year-old Madhu Bose.

Both Shrirenu and Bose are looking for life partners and sparks begin to fly between the two shortly after their first meeting. However, Shrirenu’s friends and family warn him about Madhu’s sense of liberty. Tension escalates when Shrirenu finds it hard to accept Madhu’s lifestyle.

Shrirenu calls off the wedding, stating they were not meant to be together. Madhu, on the other hand, laments that Shrirenu is after all not as different from others as she had once believed.

The project, directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

"I have done two or three romantic films in Hindi and that's because I was looking for age-appropriate romance. When I heard this story, I thought I won't get any better opportunity than this. Plus I was getting to work with the king of romance production house, Dharma," Madhavan said in a statement.

Shaikh added, "I read the script and I was in awe of it. Every moment is special. It's something I completely relate to every moment. Plus it is Dharma and Madhavan."

Johar has produced the movie with Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Madhavan was last seen in Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2. Shaikh, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino and Vibhu Puri’s Gustaakh Ishq.