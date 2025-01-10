MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

‘Hisaab Barabar' trailer: R. Madhavan's common man strives to unearth banking scam

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the upcoming thriller is set to hit ZEE5 on January 24

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 10.01.25, 04:49 PM
R. Madhavan in ‘Hisaab Barabar’

R. Madhavan in ‘Hisaab Barabar’ YouTube

R. Madhavan’s Radhe Mohan Sharma, an honest government employee, strives to unearth a scam by a private bank in the trailer for Ashwni Dhir’s upcoming film Hisaab Barabar, a ZEE5 original set to drop on the streamer on January 24.

“System hilne wala hai, scammers darne wale hai. Ab ek aam aadmi karega #HisaabBarabar,” wrote the streaming platform on X, sharing the trailer of the thriller on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-38-second-long trailer introduces Radhe Mohan Sharma as a meticulous and honest government employee who is exceptionally particular about his finances. When a colleague requests him to file an IT return, Sharma initially hesitates, citing that he is not a CA. However, upon agreeing to help, he stumbles upon the bank’s fraudulent practices.

Determined to recover the stolen money, Sharma files a complaint against the bank, setting off a chain of events that pits him against the institution’s owner, Mickey Mehta, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Sharma’s pursuit of justice comes at a price — he is arrested, his house is demolished, and even the police refuse to help. Despite these challenges, Sharma remains resolute, refusing to back down.

Hisaab Barabar also stars Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, Sukumar Tudu and Sachin Viddrrohi in key roles. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel.

RELATED TOPICS

R. Madhavan Neil Nitin Mukesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Completely dry’: How Los Angeles firefighters ran out of water while battling wildfires

As wildfires roar into residential neighborhoods, firefighters in California and elsewhere are finding that water systems can’t keep up with the demand
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Many of these voters have been brought in from UP, Bihar and other states as fake voters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT