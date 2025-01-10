‘Hisaab Barabar' trailer: R. Madhavan's common man strives to unearth banking scam

R. Madhavan’s Radhe Mohan Sharma, an honest government employee, strives to unearth a scam by a private bank in the trailer for Ashwni Dhir’s upcoming film Hisaab Barabar, a ZEE5 original set to drop on the streamer on January 24.

“System hilne wala hai, scammers darne wale hai. Ab ek aam aadmi karega #HisaabBarabar,” wrote the streaming platform on X, sharing the trailer of the thriller on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-38-second-long trailer introduces Radhe Mohan Sharma as a meticulous and honest government employee who is exceptionally particular about his finances. When a colleague requests him to file an IT return, Sharma initially hesitates, citing that he is not a CA. However, upon agreeing to help, he stumbles upon the bank’s fraudulent practices.

Determined to recover the stolen money, Sharma files a complaint against the bank, setting off a chain of events that pits him against the institution’s owner, Mickey Mehta, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Sharma’s pursuit of justice comes at a price — he is arrested, his house is demolished, and even the police refuse to help. Despite these challenges, Sharma remains resolute, refusing to back down.

Hisaab Barabar also stars Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, Sukumar Tudu and Sachin Viddrrohi in key roles. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel.