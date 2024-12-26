Squid Game: Story so far and what to expect in Season 2 of hit Netflix show

Upon its release on Netflix in September 2021, Squid Game quickly became a global hit, breaking records to become the streaming platform's most-watched television series. Created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show garnered widespread critical acclaim, earning six Primetime Emmy Awards, including acting honours for Lee Jung-jae and Lee You-mi.

With the second season of Squid Game dropping on the streamer today, fans are all set to witness the return of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), now driven by a mission to dismantle the titular deadly competition from within. Before you start streaming Season 2, here’s a recap of the first season of the groundbreaking South Korean series.

The story so far

Squid Game Season 1 begins with 456 debt-ridden individuals in South Korea accepting a mysterious invitation to compete for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion South Korean won. Unbeknownst to them, the games are deadly, with the first round — Red Light, Green Light — ending in the death of the participants who lose.

Among the survivors of this shocking opener are Gi-hun, Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon), Jang Deok-su (Heo Seong-tae), Abdul Ali (Anupam Tripathi), and the seemingly frail Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su). Throughout the season, their lives intertwine as they face increasingly treacherous games, including tug-of-war, a glass bridge challenge, dalgona candy carving, and a game of marbles.

Meanwhile, viewers are introduced to the sinister organisation running the games. The enigmatic VIPs — wealthy elites betting on the players’ fates — find entertainment in the desperation and suffering of those fighting for survival.

Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) infiltrates the organisation in search of his missing brother. His investigation leads to the shocking revelation: his brother, now known as The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), oversees the games. A confrontation between the siblings ends with Jun-ho being shot and falling off a cliff.

The finale episode sees Gi-hun and Sang-woo, childhood friends-turned-bitter rivals, face off in a harrowing last round of the Squid Game. Gi-hun emerges victorious but the psychological toll leaves him deeply scarred. Haunted by the loss of hundreds of lives, including Sang-woo’s self-sacrifice in the final moments, Gi-hun initially refuses to use the prize money.

A year later, Gi-hun learns that Oh Il-nam, revealed as the mastermind behind the games, participated in the competition for a personal thrill. After a brief encounter with Gi-hun, Oh Il-nam dies, taking many of the game’s secrets with him. Motivated by the discovery that the games continue, Gi-hun forgoes a planned trip to reunite with his daughter, vowing instead to end the games for good.

What to Expect in Season 2

Season 2 promises to deliver even more intense drama and shocking twists. Gi-hun, once again taking on the role of Player 456, re-enters the deadly arena with a bold declaration — “I’m trying to put an end to the game”. The official trailer teases new challenges and a fresh group of contestants, adding to the suspense.

Familiar faces like The Front Man, Jun-ho, and the recruiter (Gong Yoo) are set to return. They’ll be joined by an exciting new cast, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and more, bringing fresh dynamics to the high-stakes games.

Netflix has also announced a third and final season of the series, slated for release in 2025.