Queen Latifah-starrer crime drama series ‘The Equalizer’ gets cancelled after five seasons

Singer-actor Queen Latifah says it has been a surreal feeling to do "The Equalizer", after the show got cancelled.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the series has been called off by CBS after running for five seasons.

Latifah, who essayed the role of Robyn McCall, a leading undercover and former CIA Operative, shared a note on her Instagram handle.

The 55-year-old actor posted a picture of her character from the series. "Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be. Shakim Compere and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. 'The Equalizer' blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal," she wrote.

She thanked the audience, "You all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die-and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us." At the end of the note, Latifah hinted at her upcoming projects and said she will be "back in something new very soon". "Can't wait to share it with you." The first season of the crime drama "The Equalizer" premiered on CBS in 2021. The last installment released in October 2024. The final episode will release on Sunday. Latifah also served as an executive producer.







