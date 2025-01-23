Now curate, watch films of your choice with on-demand screening at PVR INOX theatres

Now movie enthusiasts can curate shows for films of their choice — old, new and timeless classics spanning languages and genres — and watch them on the big screen with their friends at theatres as part of a new initiative, SCREENIT, launched by the multiplex chain PVR INOX Ltd.

“Choose your movie, set the perfect showtime, invite loved ones, and earn exciting rewards and cash incentives. From blockbusters to timeless classics, SCREENIT makes every movie night unforgettable,” reads an announcement on PVR Cinema’s official website.

As per media reports, the new feature has been designed to address dwindling footfall at theatres while catering to viewers’ preferences.

SCREENIT gives audiences the opportunity to create personalised viewing experiences with their friends. “They may revisit classics and fan favourites, choosing titles from a diverse library of over 500 movies and create community-driven screenings,” PVR INOX said in a statement.

Users can create customised shows by choosing the movie, timing and location with a minimum booking of just two tickets. They can also join shows curated by other movie enthusiasts. Ticket prices will stay the same.

Renaud Pallier, CEO of The Luxury Collection & Innovation at PVR INOX, mentioned that SCREENIT empowers audiences to choose, schedule, and promote films for screening.

“This initiative has no drawbacks. The only benefit is that it maximizes and optimises admissions. It opens up viral marketing opportunities for viewers to experience content they might not see again on the big screen. They can tailor their experience to their liking and also find ways to monetise it,” said Pallier.