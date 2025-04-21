PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj Cinemas to offer movie tickets for Rs 99 on Tuesdays

Major film exhibitors of India, including PVR INOX, Cinépolis, Miraj Cinemas, and Mukta A2 Cinemas are offering movie tickets at Rs 99 every Tuesday this entire summer across more than 4000 participating screens.

This initiative — called Cinema Day Tuesdays and Blockbuster Tuesdays — is aimed at increasing the footfall of cinegoers at movie theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Blockbuster Tuesdays is a result of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our industry partners, and we are very happy to invite moviegoers across the country to participate in what will be continued enjoyment at the movies,” Kamal Gianchandani, the President of Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said in a statement.

“Cinemas are an indispensable part of our culture. These celebrations emphasise the power of moviegoing to bring us all together to share and create long-lasting memories with our friends, families, and community,” he added.

At Miraj Cinemas, the response for this initiative has exceeded expectations. From metros to towns, footfalls have surged and a new mid-week movie habit is clearly taking root.

“The kind of love and response we’ve seen in just a couple of weeks is heartening. Tuesdays are turning into a celebration for movie lovers across demographics. What’s truly remarkable is that the number of people coming in on Tuesdays is already equal to Sunday’s admissions—and we believe that in the weeks to follow, it will even exceed them,” Amit Sharma, the Managing Director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, said in a statement.

“Blockbuster Tuesdays is not just a pricing innovation—it’s a movement that’s reshaping consumer habits and reaffirming the emotional pull of the big screen,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO- Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd.