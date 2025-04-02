‘Fukrey’ stars Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma reunite for comedy drama ‘Rahu Ketu’

Fukrey actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma have reunited for the upcoming comedy-drama film Rahu Ketu, the shooting for which began on Tuesday.

The Vipul Vig-directed movie also features Dabba Cartel actress Shalini Pandey.

On Tuesday, production banner Zee Studios shared pictures on Instagram from the first day of shooting. “Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now,” reads the caption.

One of the pictures also features Chunky Panday along with Vig. Other pictures feature glimpses from the mahurat ceremony.

Pulkit Samrat was last seen in the third instalment of Fukrey and made a special appearance in Prime Video’s drama series Made in Heaven. He is currently gearing up for the release of Glory and Suswagatam Khushmadeed.

Varun Sharma, who played Choocha in Fukrey, was last seen in Netflix’s Wild Wild Punjab, which also stars Jassie Gill, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Patralekha and Ishita Raj Sharma.

Shalini Pandey, who received praise for her roles in Maharaj and Dabba Cartel, is currently shooting for the Tamil film Idly Kadai, which also stars Dhanush.