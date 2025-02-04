Jeet and Prosenjit to share screen space for the first time in Netflix series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’

Bengali film stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet are set to share screen space for the first time in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the second instalment in Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller franchise. The new season shifts the story from Bihar to Bengal in the 2000s.

“I have been working for over 40 years in Bengali cinema. And Jeet has worked for more than 22 years. But we haven’t done any film together as such. But we are coming together for Netflix’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. This is a big thing for the Bengali audience,” Prosenjit said at Netflix’s 2025 slate announcement event on Monday.

The teaser, released by Netflix India, hints at an intense showdown between the region’s most dangerous gangsters and its most relentless law enforcers.

“Kolkata ke sabse khatarnaak gangsters ka hoga sabse shaatir police se saamna, in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streaming giant posted on social media.

Apart from Prosenjit and Jeet, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also features Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

Das had also appeared in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, which starred Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary.

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, with Neeraj Pandey serving as showrunner and writer, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter features Mandal, Pandey and Samrat Chakraborty as co-writers.

On the work front, Prosenjit Chatterjee played the role of Bhavani Pathak in Subhrajit Mitra’s Devi Choudhurani: Bandit Queen of Bengal, also starring Srabanti Chatterjee in the titular role. Jeet was last seen in Sauvik Kundu’s Boomerang alongside Rukmini Maitra.