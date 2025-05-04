Launch of world’s biggest cinema screen, in Nagpur, announced at WAVES Summit 2025

Producers Abhishek Agarwal and Vikram Reddy announced the launch of the world’s biggest cinema screen in Nagpur during the first World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) hosted by India at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on May 1.

“We are excited to announce the world’s biggest cinema screen project at Nagpur for the film lovers of our country,” wrote Agarwal on X on Saturday.

The post was re-shared by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on X on May 4. Fadnavis highlighted that the project aims to position Indian entertainment on the global stage.

Abhishek Agarwal, known for backing films like Goodachari, The Kashmir Files and The Delhi Files attended the WAVES Summit along with Vikram Reddy of UV Creations.

Touted as the World’s Biggest Cinema Project, the venture promises not just a record-breaking screen size, but also cutting-edge technology designed to offer an unparalleled viewing experience.

The WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai was attended by several Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.