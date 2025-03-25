Tollywood actress Priyanka Sarkar set to return as Jaya in Hoichoi’s ‘Lojja’ sequel

Bengali actress Priyanka Sarkar is set to reprise her role as Jaya in the second instalment of Hoichoi’s popular drama series Lojja, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“She is returning. Which direction will her story take this time? #Lojja 2 directed @aditiroyz03, based on the research conducted by @samragneebandyopadhyay, premieres this April, only on #hoichoi,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a set of stills from the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Priyanka as a homemaker, Lojja delves into the insidious effects of verbal abuse in marriage. On the outside, Jaya (Priyanka) seems to have a happy life with her husband Partha, played by Anujoy Chattopadhyay, their daughter and her mother-in-law. But behind closed doors she is weighed down by Partha’s relentless verbal abuse. He belittles and gaslights her at every turn, sometimes with a motive, sometimes casually.

When the mental anguish and strain reach a tipping point, Jaya decides to seek legal help to break free from the cycle of abuse.

Released on March 22, 2024, the six-episode series also starred Akshay Kapoor, Ishan Mazumder, Saoli Chattopadhyay and Indrasish Roy in pivotal roles.

Written by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, Lojja 2 is helmed by Aditi Roy, who is popularly known for the film Onyo Basanto.

Priyanka Sarkar, who was last seen in the psychological thriller Aahalya, is also gearing up for upcoming projects Dhappa and Radio.