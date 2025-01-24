Priyanka Sarkar and Kinjal Nanda pair up for Do Not Disturb

Priyanka Sarkar, Kinjal Nanda, and Chandan Sen star in the new film Do Not Disturb. Directed by Kumar Chowdhury, the film follows a married couple who get stuck in a hotel room. They start quarrelling with each other, mentioning everything wrong in their life. An old man from the next room knocks at their door requesting them to lower their voices. "As a producer, I have tried to highlight several problems of society through Do Not Disturb, but in a humorous way. One of those problems is the loneliness of the elderly, the breakdown of relationships due to petty egos and the mental strain that their children face because of it. The solution to all these may be right in front of our eyes, but we cannot see it. People will find a great similarity with their own lives in our film," said producer Adrita De.