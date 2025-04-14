Priyanka Chopra shares photo with Hrithik Roshan amid rumours of her joining ‘Krrish 4’

Actress Priyanka Chopra caught up with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Sophie Choudry in New York amid reports of her joining the Krrish 4 cast. Priyanka shared a photo from the meet-up on Instagram on Monday.

The carousel also features Priyanka’s husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

One of the photos shows Malti dressed as Tinker Bell. In another picture, the three-year-old is seen baking cookies. Priyanka has also shared glimpses of her travels with Jonas and Malti.

Priyanka’s picture with Hrithik, Saba and Sophie shows her wearing a cardigan over denims. Hrithik, on the other hand, sports a blue jacket, jeans, a black muffler and a white beanie.

Recently, Hirthik spoke about the meet-up at an event, videos of which have now gone viral on social media.

The 51-year-old actor also shared photos of his recent meeting with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the US.

With Krrish 4, Hrithik is set to debut as a director, 25 years after he made his acting debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000.

Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan officially announced Krrish 4 in March. “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra and myself to take forward our most ambitious film,” the veteran filmmaker wrote on Instagram.

The 75-year-old director had previously confirmed that Krrish 4 was in development during an ANI Podcast with journalist Smita Prakash. The previous three instalments — Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013) — were all helmed by Rakesh Roshan.

Krrish, which hit theatres on June 23, 2006, stars Hrithik Roshan in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Sharat Saxena and Manini Mishra. The film serves as the second instalment in the Krrish series and a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

The superhero action thriller follows Krishna Mehra (Hrithik), who inherits superhuman abilities from his father, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik). When he falls in love with Priya (Priyanka) and follows her to Singapore, he adopts the superhero persona of Krrish to stop the nefarious plans of Dr. Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin), a scientist building a supercomputer capable of predicting the future.

Krrish won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2006.

Krrish 3, released in 2013, continues Krishna’s journey as he and his father battle the sinister Kaal (Vivek Oberoi) and his team of mutants, led by the ruthless Kaya (Kangana Ranaut). Priyanka reprised her role as Priya Mehra in the film.

The official synopsis of Krrish 4 on IMDb reads, “Years after defeating Kaal, when an ancient artifact grants Krrish the power of time travel, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity from a malevolent force that threatens to rewrite history and reshape the future.”

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Krrish 4 is also likely to feature Preity G Zinta and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

Priyanka, on the other hand, has Citadel Season 2, The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline.