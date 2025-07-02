Priyanka Chopra grooves to the beats of a trendy song with Nick Jonas on London streets; watch

Priyanka Chopra grooved to the beats of a viral song on the streets of London with her husband Nick Jonas, shows a video shared by Nick on Wednesday.

“Date night for #headsofstate premiere in London,” the 32-year-old singer-actor wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

In the video that’s doing the rounds on social media, Nick and Priyanka can be seen sharing a fun moment. It begins with Nick starting to record the clip and stepping back to introduce Priyanka. The Citadel actress, sporting a maxi fringed dress, grooves to the viral track Bam Bam by Babyspoon on the London streets. At the end, Nick joins Priyanka for the dance and pulls her into a hug.

The light-hearted moment had fans gushing over the couple. “Too cute and I love Nick's hair,” one of them wrote. Nick looked dapper in a blue striped suit paired with glasses. “Priyanka looks absolutely stunning,” another fan commented.

Priyanka is currently promoting her film Heads of State along with her co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The film, helmed by Ilya Naishuller, is slated to release on Prime Video on July 2.

Priyanka plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who embarks on a mission to protect the US President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) while uncovering a global conspiracy in the action-thriller.

Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query.