Priyadarshan says he is willing to direct ‘Hera Pheri’ 3; Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty react

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who celebrated his 68th birthday on Thursday, has expressed his willingness to direct the third part of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, provided the original cast members — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal — reprise their roles from the 2000 original.

Hera Pheri narrates the story of two tenants — Raju (Akshay) and Shyam (Suniel) — and their landlord Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal), in desperate need of money. When the trio chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection on their landline phone, they hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves. Phir Hera Pheri, a sequel to the film written and directed by Neeraj Vora, released in 2006.

Replying to Akshay Kumar’s post on X, Priyadarshan wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift. I'm willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?”.

The Khel Khel Mein actor instantly seized the opportunity, affirming his excitement about Priyadarshan helming the sequel. “Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri,” Akshay wrote in his reply. He also shared a popular GIF from his 2007 comedy film Welcome.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who played Shyam in the Hera Pheri franchise also reacted to Priyadarshan’s post. “Hera Pheri aur pooch pooch!!! Let's do this #HeraPheri3,” he wrote.

“Dear Priyan ji You are the Mother who brought this divine bundle of joy in this world ! Thanks once again for taking custody of this ever smiling baby ! Welcome sir and make the world happy again ❤️🙏 @priyadarshandir #HeraPheri3,” Paresh Rawal chimed in.

Gulshan Grover, who played the villain Kabira in Hera Pheri, also joined the clamour for Priyadarshan helming the threequel. “KABIRA SPEAKING …Hera Pheri3 ! Kabira is excited … let’s do it …..This is the best news I have heard,” he wrote on X.

Priyadarshan’s upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years. The duo have previously worked together on several hit comedies including Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan.

Slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in partnership with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.