Paoli Dam, Rudranil Ghosh to play criminals in ZEE5 true crime series ‘Ganoshotru’

Bangla ZEE5 Saturday dropped the trailer of its upcoming original web series Ganoshotru, featuring Paoli Dam, Rudranil Ghosh, Ayush Das, Debopriyo Mukherjee and Subrata Dutta in key roles.

The crime drama series brings together five spine-chilling real-life stories inspired by some of Bengal’s most infamous figures. The show traces how individuals from modest beginnings, driven by exploitation and economic distress, transformed into feared criminals. Blending factual accounts with dramatised retellings, the show charts their rise, reign, and eventual downfall of these characters.

The series features five directors — Abhirup Ghosh (The Chainman), Madhura Palit (Troilokya Devi), Sayan Dasgupta (Rashid Khan), Samik Roy Chowdhury (Sajal Barui), and Srimanta Senguptta (Hubba Shyamal). This is Madhura’s directorial debut.

The anthology features Paoli Dam as Troilokya Devi, Rudranil Ghosh as Hubba Shyamal, Ayush Das as Sajal Barui, Debopriyo Mukherjee as The Chainman, and Subrata Dutta as Rashid Khan.

Troilokya Devi, believed to be India’s first female serial killer, evolved from a Brahmin widow into a ruthless extortionist. Hubba Shyamal, the politically shielded gangster, once dominated Bengal’s underworld.

The series also portrays The Chainman, who strangled women; Sajal Barui, a young fugitive; and Rashid Khan, the man behind the 1993 Bowbazar blast that rocked Kolkata.

“Troilokya Devi, though a woman mafia, embodies a sinister determination. Portraying her was both powerful and challenging, with every element crafted to preserve the authenticity of her era,” said Paoli.

“Hubba Shyamal is a flamboyant gangster who escaped justice despite his crimes — portraying him was both intriguing and intense. Through Ganoshotru, I aimed to bring authenticity and depth, as every episode is intricately woven to feel gripping and real,” remarked Rudranil.

“Sajal Barui was young yet dangerously intelligent, his methods instilling fear in many. Under Samik Roy Chowdhury’s guidance, I delved deep into his psyche to portray his rise in the world of crime with authenticity,” Ayush commented.

“The character of Chainman exposes how hidden human desires can evolve into conflict and violence. Playing this cold-blooded murderer was a challenging privilege, and I believe audiences will be gripped by Ganoshotru’s intense narrative,” Debopriyo said.

“Rashid Khan, the ‘satta king’ orchestrated terror with a blast in Kolkata, revealing a hidden brutality. Throughout the series, we focused on portraying the facts and characters with utmost authenticity,” said Subrata.

“Ganoshotru is one of our most ambitious Bengali originals, a show that blends truth and fiction to retell Bengal’s crime history in a way that is raw, authentic and cinematic,” said Ms Rusa Banerjee, Business Head, Bangla ZEE5, in a statement.

Produced by Bangla Talkies, Ganoshotru premieres on Bangla ZEE5 on October 31.